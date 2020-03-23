United Regional releases online symptom checker

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional has released an interactive symptom checker for public use to help individuals know when and how they should seek care.
The symptom checker asks a series of questions and may connect users with a United Regional Physician Group provider through a video call if CDC guidelines indicate they are at risk of developing or spreading coronavirus.
There is no cost to use the symptom checker and if users a user referred to a provider, the video call will be billed to their insurance or directly to the user after the visit.
To use the symptom checker, you can visit their website by clicking here or you can log in or sign up by downloading the MyChart mobile app.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.