Wichita Falls mayor addresses possible shelter in place

3. We have closed or modified public access to all City of Wichita Falls facilities. We want to ensure the safety of both our employees and the public.4. This Wednesday, March 25th, City Council will have an emergency meeting to discuss possible further actions and to ratify the disaster declaration.I share the exact same concerns as the public. I also have a responsibility to gather as much information as possible, while considering further actions for our community. Shelter in place is a term that comes with great consequences and restrictions. I want to first evaluate, discuss and seek guidance from authorities as to what exactly that would look like for our community. All of these factors are critical as I work to determine if that is the best course of action now, or in the future. The citizens of Wichita Falls are my priority, please rest assured we are diligently working on this and will continue to keep the public informed."