Community Healthcare Center moves to drive-thru COVID-19 testing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Just a week after Texas Governor Gregg Abbott waives specific regulations to allow telemedicine visits for patients, some Wichita Falls healthcare providers like the Community Healthcare Center are taking full advantage.
Businesses and people everywhere are adjusting services to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. So, at this point, food isn’t the only thing that you can get in the drive-thru.
“What we have going is a method to be able to safely care for our community and for our patients and our employees’ sort of all in one fell swoop,” said Allen Patterson, Community Healthcare chief executive officer.
Drive-through services have been going on for a week, at all of their locations, bringing prescriptions to the car, conducting regular check-ups appointments in the car. The idea being: there’s no need to enter the building at all.
“Most importantly, we started like yesterday, doing telemedicine visits as well, so people can call us," Patterson said. “We will go through a screening process, and then we can route them whether or not they need to come in and be screened for coronavirus, which we can do right up here as well just kind of drive-thru coronavirus testing.”
If you or someone you know needs to get tested for the coronavirus, you can drive up during business hours and get screened or call and talk with a physician about your symptoms.
