Downtown WF Development cancels Cajun Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development has canceled the 13th annual Cajun Fest due to coronavirus concerns.
The full press release can be found below:
Cajun Fest has been cancelled in the best interest and well being of the community.
While this will undoubtedly have an impact on both our organization and the local economy, we as a local charity are committed to the safety and vitality of residents and visitors. This decision is not one that has been taken lightly. We would like to thank the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Health Dept., the City of Wichita Falls, United Regional and other medical personnel for working with us during this unprecedented time.
For those that worked with us on preparation of the event including sponsors, downtown businesses, vendors, and volunteers we are regrettably sad that this decision will impact you, and are thankful for your support and partnership along the way.
As Cajun Fest is one of our largest fundraisers as a public charity and enables us to fulfill our mission of the historic preservation, revitalization and quality of life for Downtown, we ask that you to please continue your support of our organization, as well as continue to support the local small businesses in our district by your presence and financial support. We rely heavily on public support to fulfill our needs and ask for your assistance in the coming months.
For specific questions or concerns you can contact Jana Schmader, DWFD Executive Director at director@downtownproud.com.
