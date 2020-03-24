Governor Abbott gives COVID-19 update, signs two executive orders

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced two additional executive orders in a press conference on Tuesday to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The first executive order postpones all surgeries and procedures that were not medically necessary in order to increase the number of beds.
The second executive order requires hospitals to submit daily reports on hospital bed capacity to the state health department. They must also submit daily reports on how many COVID-19 tests hospital providers have taken.
Gov. Abbott also further encouraged social distancing and said that everyone should stay home unless absolutely necessary.
If you would like to donate personal protection equipment or medical supplies, the State of Texas has created a website for you to help. You can click here to donate.
Gov. Abbott announced that 11 people have died in Texas due to coronavirus and the number of tests in the state has exceeded 11,000.
The Texas Governor expects the number of tests to go up every day.
