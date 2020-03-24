Parks still open as WF residents enjoy sunny day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls residents of all ages said they’re feeling the need to get outside and do something, especially as more business and public buildings close their doors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Whether it’s the playground, ultimate frisbee, or even a walk, Aavah Williamson and Calvin Johnson said they just needed something to do.
“It’s boring at home,” Aavah said, “but mostly fun outside.”
Terry Points, the city’s parks administrator, said he wants residents to enjoy the parks but remember to keep your distance.
“The only thing we can do is encourage people to do social distancing, and try to stay at the ten people or less for a crowd,” Points explained.
Points said the city doesn’t have the manpower to constantly sanitize the playgrounds and benches.
He added that for now, it’s up to residents to decide whether or not they want to be outside and using the city’s facilities.
“People need to understand that this is serious,” he said “they need to enjoy the parks and the open air, but try to stay aware from each other as best they can. Enjoy and get outside and get a little bit of exercise, just do it safely.”
Refunds are available to those who rented any park facility if residents want them; so is the option to continue renting.
