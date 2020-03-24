Sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Wichita County

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reports the sixth confirmed COVID-19 travel case. The patient is in their 20’s and attended college out of state. The patient flew into DFW on March 19, 2020 and then flew into Wichita Falls on Flight 3612 which arrived at 9:59AM. The patient began experiencing mild symptoms on March 18. On March 21, they were administered the COVID-19 test at a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls. After the test was administered and then a stop at CVS, the patient has been in isolation at home since March 21.