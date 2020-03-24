Sixth confirmed case of coronavirus in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District on Tuesday.
Sixth Confirmed COVID-19 Travel Case Wichita Falls, Texas –
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reports the sixth confirmed COVID-19 travel case. The patient is in their 20’s and attended college out of state. The patient flew into DFW on March 19, 2020 and then flew into Wichita Falls on Flight 3612 which arrived at 9:59AM. The patient began experiencing mild symptoms on March 18. On March 21, they were administered the COVID-19 test at a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls. After the test was administered and then a stop at CVS, the patient has been in isolation at home since March 21.
The patient visited the following:
- March 19: Walmart located at 3130 Lawrence Road
- March 19: Aldi’s located at 3121 Lawrence Road
- March 19: Natural Grocers located at 3910 Lawrence Road
- March 19: Forest Bend Apartments Leasing Office located at 5248 Professional Drive
- March 21: CVS located at 4600 Southwest Parkway
All locations that the patient visited have been notified. The Health District is requesting if you were a passenger on Flight 3612, please call the Health District hotline at 940-761-7909.
The Health District would like to remind everyone, although these are travel related cases, Coronavirus is in our community. The decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following CDC guidelines will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
For questions, citizens can call the Health District hotline 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are Monday to Friday, 8AM to 5PM and Saturday and Sunday, 12PM to 2PM. Please only call 940-761-7800 for emergencies.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.