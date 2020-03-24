Today will feel fantastic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Temperature trends are looking up for the next few days however by the time we get to the end of the week looking like temperatures will be down into the 70s and that’s looking like it’s where they’re going to stay for the next several days we do have some rain chances in the forecast the future tracker shows we might have a couple little sprinkles Friday morning but by Friday afternoon we should see some widespread showers across the area and we could even see a thunderstorm or two going into Saturday morning but they don’t stop there they pick up on Monday as well and it’s a some widespread showers are crossed the Red River Valley continuing over into Tuesday Morning.