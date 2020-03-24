WF Animal Service Center changes operation hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Service Center has changed its hours of operation to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
The Animal Services Center will only operating by taking appointments until further notice.
Animal Services staff will meet citizens in the parking lot to fill out paperwork and for the exchange of animals.
The full press release can be found below:
City of Wichita Falls Animal Service Center Hours of Operation Change Due to the COVID-19 situation, beginning March 24, 2020, and until further notice the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center will be operating by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
- Citizen’s wanting to meet an adoptable animal, drop off a stray or reclaim an animal may call 940-761-8894, Monday - Friday 10:00am-6:00pm and Saturday 10:00am-2:00pm to set an appointment.
- Animal Services Staff will meet citizens in the parking lot to handle all necessary paperwork and exchange of animals.
- We are temporarily not accepting owner surrendered animals.
- To see the animals housed at Animal Services please visit: www.Petango.com/WichitaFallsAnimalServices.
These preventive measures are being placed to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The Health District reminds you that the Health District does not test for COVID-19 and that if you are sick please STAY HOME. If you need medical care please call you healthcare provider.
