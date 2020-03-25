CCMH confirms two COVID-19 cases

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials have confirmed two cases of COVID-19 at their hospital.
Officials say one patient tested positive through hospital screening protocol and the second was screened at an assessment drive-thru center.
All staff and patients who came in contact with the positive patients have been notified and safeguards are in place, according to the hospital.
The Comanche County Health Department is taking the lead in the case investigations.
These two cases may not be reflected in state number on Wednesday due to the fact that they were not confirmed until after the reporting deadline on Tuesday.
If you have general questions about coronavirus please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at 1-877-215-8336.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.