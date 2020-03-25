City of WF updates declaration of disaster

(b) These regulations also do not prohibit gatherings of people in multiple separate enclosed spaces in a single building, such as a school or office tower, so long as more than 10 people are not present in any single space at the same time. These regulations also do not prohibit the use of enclosed spaces where more than 10 people may be present at different times during the day, so long as more than 10 people are not present in the space at the same time. PAGE 6 OF 8 PAGES AGENDA ITEM NO. 4.