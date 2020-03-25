Duncan preparing to follow governor order after confirmed COVID-19 case in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Duncan, along with all of Stephens County, are now preparing to follow an order issued by Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county.
The city issued a release detailing what business and citizens can and can not do under the order.
The entire release is copied below:
THE CITY OF DUNCAN’S RESPONSE TO COVID-19
As always we are committed to making the best decisions for the citizens of Duncan. We are doing this through the best available data and the help of our Federal, State and local partners. In an effort to protect our residents and to help flatten the curve of this pandemic we feel it is necessary to take more restrictive measures.
On March 24, 2020 Governor Stitt, issued an executive order directing all vulnerable populations to stay home until April 30, 2020. Furthermore the following directives were also issued:
- As of midnight on March 24, 2020, gatherings are restricted to 10 or fewer people across the state.
- Issuing Safer At Home Order- all vulnerable populations to stay home until April 30
- To protect the elderly there will be no visitation in nursing homes or long care facilities effective immediately.
- All 19 counties with a positive case must close all nonessential businesses by 11:59 p.m. on March 25, 2020 for 21 days. This includes businesses with close contact such as gyms, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors, or any business that has social gathering. There are 16 total categories that must close.
- Restaurants are encouraged to stay open offering curb side and pick-up only.
- If you feel sick or have been around someone who is sick, stay home and isolate yourself.
- Elective surgeries, minor procedures and non-emergency procedures will be put on hold for 14 days.
As of today March 25, 2020 Stephens County is now among the counties with a positive case. Therefore ALL Nonessential businesses must close effective today March 25th at 11:59 p.m. for 21 days. To further clarify the following goes into effect tonight:
· Individuals are to stay at home. However, individuals may leave their residences for essential travel, essential activities, or to provide or perform essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses. This includes traveling to work at an essential business, traveling for the health of yourself or another person, leaving to get food and supplies, or getting outside to exercise.
· To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from any other person. This does not require a household or living unit to social distance when at home.
· Essential businesses will remain open but must enforce social distancing. These are :
Ø Health care services
Ø Essential government functions
Ø Essential critical infrastructure (as defined by the Department of Homeland Security*)
Ø Essential retail - including grocery stores and restaurants for take-out only
Ø Providers of basic necessities to economically challenged populations
Ø Essential services to maintain operations of residences, such as plumbing, roofing, and electrical services
Ø News media
Ø Financial institutions
Ø Childcare services for essential workers only
Ø Places that maintain live animals (closed to the public)
Ø Construction
Ø Funeral services (limited to ten attendees)
Ø Worship services (closed to the public)
Ø Commercial and residential moving services
For further clarification on essential critical infrastructure workforce please visit:
Non-essential businesses can download a form from www.criticalworker.ok.gov to request consideration to be added as an essential business.
· In-house dining at restaurants is prohibited. Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-through services; drive-in restaurants; drive-through restaurants; liquor stores; and microbreweries, micro-distilleries, or wineries may only provide take out, delivery, or drive-in or drive-through services, as allowed by law.
· The City of Duncan will close all City facilities effective today March 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm. City Hall employees will be working in various capacities. All City utility bills are still due on their respective due dates and payments may be called in, made online, at the kiosk or placed in the drop box at City Hall. While utility disconnects have been temporarily suspended, we will shut water off if surface sewage is reported. All permit applications may be emailed. If you have any questions please call 580-252-0250.
· Businesses that are closed to the public may continue operations consisting exclusively of the following, as long as social distancing of at least 6 feet is maintained between all employees and contractors during the activities:
o Performing activities at their own residences (i.e. working from home);
o Operations necessary to process payroll, maintain security, upkeep, and maintenance of premises, equipment or inventory, including but not limited to the care and maintenance of livestock or animals;
o IT or other operations that facilitate employees working from home;
o Facilitate online or call-in sales performed by employees in a store or facility closed to the public;
o In-store repair services performed by employees in a store or facility closed to the public.
· All public or private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited. This does not prohibit the gathering of members of a household or living unit.
· All elective medical procedures are prohibited.
· If someone in a household has tested positive for COVID-19, the household is ordered to isolate at home.
· Nursing homes, retirement, and long-term care facilities are to prohibit non-essential visitors from accessing their facilities unless to provide critical assistance or for end-of-life visitation.
· All in-person worship services remain prohibited, with the exception of worship support staff to facilitate online services.
