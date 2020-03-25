News Channel 6 donates masks to Clinics of North Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Tuesday, News Channel 6 helped out the Clinics of North Texas with a donation. It wasn’t money, it was much needed medical supplies.
We had about 300 masks in storage for some future construction. Now the people on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus have them.
We asked Dr. C.J. Wolinski, who works in occupational medicine with the Clinics of North Texas, about what it’s like to be the first responders right now.
It’s the unknown, it really is, and it’s difficult, but I think again with patience and we’re all in this together, everybody’s heard that motto throughout the nation and the world," Dr. Wolinski said. “There’s really nothing more we can do at this point, except for endure and to be persistent in what we are doing.”
The Clinics of North Texas are also changing how patients go in. If you’re seeing a doctor for an regular appointment, you go through screening at the west entrance. If you’re sick and need to see a doctor, you use the clinic care entrance on the north side of the building.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.