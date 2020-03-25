Petrolia seniors reflect on the season that could have been

PETROLIA, Texas (TNN) - “It hurts a lot considering this is my senior year." Petrolia softball senior Kelsie Whalen said.
The Petrolia softball team had made at least the third round of the playoffs nine years in a row before last season when the Lady Pirates took a step back.
But this year, they were 12-3 before the UIL suspended play because of COVID-19 and they are now hoping to get a chance to add their team in the history books.
“I could tell that it was going to be a great season just because of the bond we had with all the freshman and the success that we had at the start of the year," Petrolia softball senior Raeley Mataska said.
“The goal this year was to make it to state, obviously," Whalen said. "But I don’t know if we will get the chance to do that this year.”
As fields sit empty, that is something seniors across Texoma are having to come to terms with; is their senior year over?
For these senior Lady Pirates, the opportunity to lead the underclassmen is something they won’t soon forget.
“It meant a lot because I remember when I was a freshman," Mataska said. "I always looked up to the seniors and being the senior now and being able to watch the freshmen get better every practice, it’s a lot of fun.”
And Whalen says this has taught her one lesson that most people are probably learning as well.
“Never take anything for granted," Whalen said.
The current UIL athletic event suspension is scheduled to end May 4th.
