P.E.T.S. Clinic to close due to COVID-19 concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic will be closing after Thursday until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
The full press release can be found below:
The P.E.T.S. Clinic will be closed after Thursday, March 26, 2020 until further notice. P.E.T.S. hopes it will only be for a minimum of two weeks as we get through the Covid-19 Crisis.
If your pet is scheduled for a Spay or Neuter, The P.E.T.S. Clinic will call to reschedule your surgery appointment.
For more information you can go to petsclinic.org or their Facebook page.
The P.E.T.S. Clinic would also like to Thank the Community for all their support and look forward to seeing their clients and pets in the very near future.
