Tenth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 10th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wichita County by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District on Wednesday.
The ninth case was confirmed by Sheppard Air Force Base officials earlier today.
The press release can be found below:
Case 10
The patient is between the age of 60 and 69 with underlying health conditions and is a contact to a previous case. The patient began experiencing symptoms the evening of March 19 and visited their medical provider on March 20. The patient has been in isolation at home since the on-set of symptoms started on March 19. The patient did not go anywhere other than the medical visit.
The Health District would like to remind everyone the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following CDC guidelines will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.
For questions, citizens can call the Health District hotline 940-761-7909. The hotline hours are Monday to Friday, 8AM to 5PM and Saturday and Sunday, 12PM to 2PM. Please only call 940-761-7800 for emergencies.
