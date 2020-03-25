Texas Workforce Commission seeing increase in unemployment cases after COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After an injury stopped him from being able to work Audie Collins was worried about how he’d make ends meet.
“I hear the president talking about the coronavirus and being unemployed due to no fault of your own and it kinda dawns on me, I didn’t ask for this I sure didn’t do this on purpose,” he said.
When he reached out to the texas workforce commission, he says he wasn’t able to connect on the phone and the website has not been responding.
The workforce commission says they’ve been seeing an increase in unemployment filings after COVID-19.
While more people are losing jobs due to closings, that doesn't mean jobs aren't available.
“With that said Texas is hiring, there are jobs out there available if people do want to go work,” Francisco Gamez, media and public relations specialist for the Texas Workforce Commission, said.
The latest numbers from WorkInTexas.com has just under 700,000 jobs in the state of Texas.
And the Commission is aware of some problems affecting those looking for benefits like Collins.
They’re working to fix them as quickly as they can.
“They may find the website is moving slow, they may be having trouble getting on the phone line, we’re asking people to be patient with us we are monitoring situation we are trying to make changes in real-time to accommodate the number of people," Gamez said. "We feel the frustration, they’re our neighbors, they’re our friends, they’re our family and we want to help them.”
