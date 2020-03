WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -With continuous southwesterly flow we are going to warm up quite nicely today. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and the lows 90s for some places. Then we will warm up to the 90s tomorrow but back down to the mid 80s on friday with some slight rain chances. We have a 20% chance of rain on Friday, but rain chances increase by Monday and Tuesday of next week.