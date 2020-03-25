WF City Council votes to amend and extend Disaster Declaration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wednesday was about going over contingency plans for all departments, clearing up misinformation, and giving everyone a chance to speak up.
The council voted to extend the declaration of disaster until April 8, at which time they will reconvene and decide the next steps.
“We need a meeting every week, right now we meet two times a month," said District 1 Councilor Michael Smith, "and for normal business, of course, that is appropriate. However, this situation is unprecedented, and we need to meet more often.”
Wichita Falls City Councilors had a lot to discuss in regard to the eight confirmed travel-related cases of the coronavirus in Wichita County and what to do as it gets worst, which healthcare workers spoke about on Wednesday.
“I really feel like based on the proclamation of emergency signed by the mayor, some days ago, that we’re just almost at what most people would call a shelter-in-place,” said Councilor Smith.
Today, tattoo shops, spas, and nails shops were added to the list of businesses asked to close. The city attorney clarified that churches and even funerals are not to have groups more than 10 people.
“There is a list of essential businesses, any business right now can get the orders from Waco, Tarrant County, Dallas County, and kind of look, it’s gonna be mostly reflected," said Mayor Stephen Santellana. "If we do shelter in place, if that’s coming down the pipeline right now, we’re asking them to go ahead and get that order together.”
The Mayor adds if there is a business that still has questions, you can talk with any of the councilors.
"If we are not getting it right, you just like before, send us the information so we can really take a hard look at, said Santellana
As it stands, the director of health recommends and the council agrees that if they see a community spread case that the next step will be a shelter-in-place order.
"It seems like that is going to be the next direction the next logical step as we gather this information, said Mayor Santellana.
All changes will go into effect Wednesday at midnight. The updated declaration of disaster can be found by clicking here.
