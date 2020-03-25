WFISD utilizes bus routes to give students free meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Even though school is closed, Wichita Falls ISD buses still have a job to do.
“It’s great for us to get back into the community., say hi, and give them a meal, something to snack on,” said Brian Gibson, the general manager for Durham School Services.
Parents said the bus deliveries are a huge relief.
For Calley Feltus, when the announcements came that WFISD would not reopen until April 3rd, she said she began to worry.
“I typically have just enough money to get through to the end of the month, and that’s with my two older kids in school,” she said, “so with them home, I’m like how am I going to feed all four of you at once, for breakfast and lunch and everything else?”
It’s a concern Feltus said a lot of parents share, inspiring the school district to offer the bus delivery options for its free meals.
The impact of those free meals is being felt instantly.
“Today was even better,” added Gibson, “and we expect it to continue to grow on a daily basis.”
The numbers are there to prove it. On Monday, Marchh 23, Wichita Falls ISD handed out 1,412 meals. On Wednesday, March 25, 2,800 meals were given out. 1,225 of those on just the buses.
“We’ll continue to grow it and go back for seconds,” Gibson said, “we want to be able to give as many meals out to the kids as we can.”
For a list of the WFISD bus route and meal pick-ups, click here.
