Archer County reserve deputy tests positive for COVID-19

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Archer County News has reported an Archer County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy has tested positive for coronavirus.
The report says Archer County Sheriff Staci Beesinger confirmed the reserve deputy was notified Tuesday that he tested positive. They do not believe his contraction of the virus is work related.
No one else in the Sheriff’s office has symptoms of the virus but three employees are being tested just in case, according the report.
The Archer County News Facebook post can be seen below:
