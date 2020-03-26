First COVID-19 case confirmed in Montague County

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona News has reported the first positive coronavirus case in Montague County.
The report says Montague County Health Officer Dr. Delbert McCaig reported a Nocona man tested positive in Wichita Falls for coronavirus.
The patient’s employer told The Nocona News the patient had surgery in Wichita Falls and became ill after being released. This resulted in a trip to the Nocona General Hospital Rural Health Clinic where he did not show sufficient signs required for testing under state and federal guidelines.
The Bowie News reports the man was under observation in Wichita Falls when the test result came back positive.
