Gov. Abbott signs self-isolation executive order for tri-state area travelers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new executive order on Thursday that requires anyone entering the state of Texas from the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to self-isolate for 14 days. This order also applies to anyone flying in from the city of New Orleans.
Failure to comply with the order can result in either a $1,000 fine, 180 days in jail or both.
Anyone who quarantines because of this order is not allowed to visit public places nor have visitors in or out of their quarantine area, with an exception for physicians and health care providers.
Gov. Abbott said the state’s response is focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 over the next few weeks.
He also encouraged everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to wash your hands.
The order comes from the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 Task Force.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.