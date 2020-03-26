Hospice of WF needs face masks, community answering call

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is asking the community to help them out by sewing cotton face masks for workers.
“Face masks are absolutely integral in this battle and unfortunately we have so many providers, nurses, physicians who are struggling to find the appropriate supplies,” explained Dr. Arif Mahmood, the associate medical director for Hospice of Wichita Falls.
As Hospice of Wichita Falls tries to fight the coronavirus battle, its workers are also struggling to find enough face masks.
“We will need PPE in certain situations as well,” Dr. Mahmood said, “but a cloth mask will definitely help. It’s not 100 percent fool proof but it’ll definitely help.”
Already, Texoma residents like Karroll Mayfield are breaking out their sewing machines to help Hospice.
Mayfield said she’s been able to sew over 200 hundred face masks for health care workers.
“That’s not even counting everything sitting on my table right now,” Mayfield said.
In Henrietta, Pam Schenk has changed the way she runs her business and working solely to sew masks.
“The demand for face masks is so great that that’s all we’re doing,” she said.
Dr. Mahmood explained that although surgical and N95 masks are preferred, cloth masks can still help provide a barrier when health professionals are interacting with patients.
“This would help better protect everyone who is kind of at the front line,” he said.
Schenk added, “everybody you know needs them.”
Mayfield and Schenk said even in this past week, they’ve seen people all across the area donating thread, elastic and fabric. They say they’re still encouraging people to get to a machine and start sewing as demand continues to grow over face masks.
“Not only are you helping people,” Mayfield said, “but it makes you feel better to give back.”
“If you know how to sew, I think you should be making face masks,” said Schenk.
