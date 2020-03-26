One arrested for DWI after early morning freeway crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An early morning crash in the 100 block of Central Freeway north has led to the arrest of one person for DWI.
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning when the driver of a Ford Escape, Margaret Ann Rhodes, drove the wrong way on a one-way road on the freeway and crashed into a semi-truck pulling a trailer.
Police said Rhodes sustained possible serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Officers later arrested Rhodes for driving while intoxicated or impaired and she was transported to the Wichita County Jail.
