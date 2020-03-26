Public Health District confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

The patient is between the ages of 30 to 39 years old. The patient had contact with an individual who had traveled to Dallas. The patient developed symptoms on March 18 and visited their medical provider that same day, as well as on March 20. On March 23, the patient utilized a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls and was administered the COVID-19 test there. The patient’s medical provider and the locations listed below have been notified.