Public Health District confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 11th and 12th cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wichita County by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District on Thursday.
For more information about COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, click here.
The press release can be found below:
Case 11
The patient is between the ages of 60 to 69 and is currently hospitalized. This patient had direct contact with another travel case. Therefore, the patient remained in isolation at home and has had no community exposure.
Case 12
The patient is between the ages of 30 to 39 years old. The patient had contact with an individual who had traveled to Dallas. The patient developed symptoms on March 18 and visited their medical provider that same day, as well as on March 20. On March 23, the patient utilized a drive-up testing facility in Wichita Falls and was administered the COVID-19 test there. The patient’s medical provider and the locations listed below have been notified.
The patient visited the following:
· March 21: Sams Club located at 3801 Kell Boulevard at 11am
· March 21: Dollar General located at 3630 Jacksboro Highway at 12pm
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.