Senior Spotlight: Windthorst softball

WINDTHORST, Texas (TNN) - When the Windthorst Trojanettes entered the 2020 softball season, they had some high expectations coming off their 2019 state tournament run.
But even though they got off to a slow start with some new faces in new places, the Trojanettes were starting to hit their stride, which makes this UIL suspension of play hurt just a little bit more.
“We had our bats going, we had the confidence in ourselves," Windthorst softball senior Kora Pennartz said.
“Everything was just coming together," Windthorst softball senior Laynie Brown said. "Everyone was knowing what they were supposed to do, hitting was crazy good, so everything was just improving.
“Getting everything to fall in line and then hitting this sudden stop," Windthorst softball senior Abby Brown said. "It’s really just a guessing game on how it’s going to be when we come back out.”
And that is what they are trying to hold onto, the hope that there is still more softball to be played.
With eight seniors on the team, they are trying to help each other stay positive as they count down the days.
“It definitely helps," Windthorst softball senior Brynlee Wolf said. "We’ve been playing for, I don’t know how many years, so we just have that chemistry.”
“Every day we’re texting back and forth, talking to each other," Abby Brown said. "Trying to keep each others hopes up about getting to play again.”
But there is a chance their softball careers are over, which is not something these seniors want to think about.
But, they say the memories and lessons learned will stay with them no matter what happens over the next few weeks.
“I’ll remember that everyone was so encouraging and every teammate you have, you don’t forget them," Laynie Brown said.
“Everyone put in work," Pennartz said. "Worked hard at everything we had. It was just a big family for us, easy to go into sports and everything. We all tried our best at everything we had.”
The Trojanettes say they will be ready if and when they get to be back on this field to represent Windthorst.
