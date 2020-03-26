Thursday will be our hottest day in 6 months

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Summer heat is Thursday’s weather headline. Not only will today be our hottest day in about 6 months, but we could break a record high temperature which has stood for over 60 years. The record high for Wichita Falls for this date is 92 degrees, set back in 1956. Our forecast high for Thursday is 93 degrees. Skies are mostly clear over North Texas, while we’re seeing a scattering of clouds over the Panhandle and Northern Oklahoma. We have a strong Ridge of high pressure that has building over Texas. This is a weather pattern we commonly see in July and August when temperatures reach into the 90s in triple digits. So after a hot day today, temperatures are a touch cooler for Friday when highs will be in the upper 80s. Then, more seasonable weather this weekend with high temperatures in the 70s. looks like the only notable chance of rain will come Monday with some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.