WFISD asking for updated student information

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Independent School District officials are trying to get in touch with some of their students but are unable to because of outdated contact information.
An official said students and parents enter the information at the beginning of the year but sometimes they don’t update it with the school when their phone number changes.
In light of this, a Google Form has been created and WFISD officials are asking parents to fill it out with updated contact information so the school district can get in touch with them this week.
These forms are for the parents that have not been contacted by their child’s teacher. If you have more than one child, WFISD is asking you to fill out a form for each individual student.
If you would like to update your student’s contact information, click here.
