Alzheimer’s Association moving to virtual support groups

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More organizations are having to figure out new ways to operate as people work the flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.
Support groups like the Alzheimer’s Association are having to do the same to ensure their still able to help through these confusing times.
Dewayne Caraway, who began attending the Alzheimer’s Association’s spousal support group regularly over a year, concern started to grow as more business began to work remotely.
“We were a bit anxious about that,” he said.
Sue Gross, the association’s family care specialist said Alzheimer’s can already make both patients and caregivers feel isolated.
“We’re removing the only way to contact people who know what they’re going through,” said Gross, “we’re taking that away from them.”
To keep those support groups going, the Alzheimer’s Association is now moving to virtual support groups. This way, caregivers can still get the face-to-face support they need, while remaining safe in their own homes."
“It is so important that we still provide them that capability,” Gross said.
For Caraway, he’s now navigating how to support his wife while she’s in an assisted care facility. Having these support groups still available is something he said has been helpful along his care-giving journey.
“It’s critical to continue to be talking to people and to continue to rely on each other,” he said.
Gross admitted the process of moving to virtual support groups won’t be easy.
“It’s going to take trial and error,” she said, “there’s going to a lot of laughs; a lot of whoops what did I just do? But they’re going to be with people that have been on this journey with them already.”
