A cloudy Friday comes with a slight chance of rain

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday was our hottest day since the 5th of October, and we set a new record high for March 26th with 93 degrees in Wichita Falls. Friday will be a cloudier day, but still quite warm with high temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Also, today will not be as windy as yesterday was. Our high-res future tracker says we could see some stray showers this afternoon. The chance of rain will stay with this through early Saturday morning, but the weekend forecast overall is rain free.