Dexter School 3D printing masks for medical workers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While students are out of classes dexter school is using its technology to help medical professionals.
The school has been 3D-printing masks for health care workers.
“The filament is very very low cost which is an exciting thing, and the filters are a big part of that we sourced some filter material we’ll be recEiving very shortly, so we’ll be able to do the filter as well,” CEO Michael Olaya said.
The masks are reusable with filter replacements and over 20 have been made so far.
The school is asking anyone with a 3D printer to help out with printing these as well.
“How many 3D printers are there in this community and how big of an impact can we have. You know god forbid we have an equipment shortage here in Wichita Falls but for sure there will be a shortage of equipment in places like New York City so as a community we can come together, we can put our manufacturing to work across the city and make a pretty positive contribution,” Olaya said.
You can download the files to 3D print your own masks here. Dexter is ready to collect any that are made.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.