Senior Spotlight: Hirschi boys soccer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight continues at Hirschi where the boys soccer team was set to make their 7th straight postseason appearance, but are now just hoping to play one more game in a Huskies uniform.
“It’s just like one more game that I want to play," Hirschi soccer senior Sergio Chavez said. "It’s my last year. It’s a chapter in my life that I’m about to write, so I just want to play one more game, there’s still a little bit of hope left in me.”
And this Huskies team was good.
They had only lost one game since January, only five games in total and coming off another district title, but now, they might not know how far they could have gone in the postseason.
“It was good, we had really good runs throughout this whole season,” Hirschi soccer senior Alan Calzada said. “We had big expectations for playoffs.”
“We thought we were going to do good in playoffs but unfortunately, that hasn’t come yet," Chavez said. "We are still expecting it, still got a little bit of hope left.”
For the three seniors on the Hirschi team, hope is all they can do right now as they await the May 4th restart date.
With the potential of playoffs starting soon after they would return, the Huskies say it’s all about having the right attitude.
“If we do go back to playoffs, we are kind of prepared," Chavez said. "We’ll be in the right mindset.”
“Just let them know that we are all here still," Calzada said. "It’s not over, just try to keep their heads up and not put them down.”
And Chavez points out, this positive mentality applies to all seniors and that hurts even more.
“Not just us athletes but the whole 2020 class," Chavez said. "I didn’t expect to end like this. I’m pretty sure we were all expecting normal graduation, party, prom, unfortunately, it didn’t come like that.”
If you know a senior or group of seniors you would love to see spotlighted, send us an email: sports@kauz.com
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.