WF shelters keeping their doors open amid the Coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the spread of the Coronavirus continues, shelters in Wichita Falls are continuing to provide that many rely on to survive.
“We've had to change some protocol to limit contact, we are not gathering for feeding, we are doing take out boxes at lunch time every day,” Sgt. Toby Romack with the Salvation Army said.
They are putting extra emphasis on making sure those who need them the most are staying healthy.
“We are taking temperature in our shelter, calling health authorities if need be, and isolation if need be,” Sgt. Romack said.
He adds that he believes more people will turn to them soon as the impact of the Coronavirus continues to grow.
“People are laid off work and some of them are not getting paychecks and we anticipate this to get a whole lot worse economically before it gets better,” Sgt. Romack said.
They aren’t the only ones making adjustments.
“Demand for our beds has increased just a little bit but we hadn’t seen a major increase yet,” Steve Sparks, CEO of Faith Mission said.
Their beds have been moved farther apart and meal servings have increased. It’s all to respect social distancing and ensure safety.
“Volunteers are stepping up by bringing food to the back door and dropping it off rather than preparing it themselves,” Sparks said.
They’ve had to close their resale store too, which Steve Sparks says is one of their major sources of revenue. At both places’ doorknobs, hallways, and linens are constantly being cleaned. As supplies run low donations are highly encouraged.
“Right now we are stockpiling clothing and housewares at our shelters so that we can still pass those kinds of things out to the people who need them,” Sparks said.
“We’ve been here 110 years and we are going to continue to serve the needs of the community,” Sgt. Romack said.
