WFPD will enforce shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With the new shelter in place order, the question raises of how strictly it will be enforced.
This order says citizens must stay at home and only travel for essential purposes.
Wichita Falls Police Department officials say this order is in the best interest of the local area and that the social distancing will be no different than what the community is already doing.
Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Charlie Eipper said violating this order is a misdemeanor.
“It would be a class C type of offense which is typically a citation of some kind, which would follow with a fine,” Eipper said.
Violating the order could result in a fine of up to 1,000 dollars or a jail sentence of up to 180 days.
“That class C is forcible by arrest but I think if we have somebody just absolutely doesn’t want to do what we’re saying we have the ability to throw them in jail,” said Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana.
Mayor Santellana said citizens need to know that they are taking this as serious as possible for the sake of the community.
