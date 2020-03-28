City of Burkburnett issues shelter-in-place order

xii. Restaurants for Consumption Off-Premises. Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food or alcohol, but only for delivery, drivethrough, or carry out. All individuals who obtain food or beverages from these establishments are required to leave the premises of said establishment within five minutes of receiving their food or beverage. Premises of these establishments includes all indoor and outdoor facilities, including parking lots. Individuals shall not consume food or beverages on the premises of any establishment regulated under this subsection. Truck drivers holding CDL licenses and who are operating a semi-tractor-trailer truck for commercial purposes are exempt from the food requirements of this subsection while they are on the premises of any truck stop or travel center. Said truck drivers are limited to eating only in their semi-trucks while on said premises. Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do sounder this Order on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and take-away basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided, or at any other gathering site;