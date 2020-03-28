Fort Sill reports second case on post

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Officials from Fort Sill say a basic trainee has tested positive for COVID-19.
They reported the positive test on March 28. They say the trainee has been in limited contact with the community on Fort Sill and is currently in isolation.
The patient is already one of the six reported cases in Comanche County. Two of the six cases have been from Fort Sill.
Below is Fort Sill’s entire statement on the positive test.
FORT SILL, OK – Today a Basic Combat Trainee from Fort Sill has tested positive for COVID-19. Fort Sill currently has two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. Fort Sill continues to assess and take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Trainee received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result and is taking appropriate actions. The Trainee is currently in isolation and has had limited exposure to the Fort Sill community and experiencing mild symptoms.
The Basic Combat Trainee went through an aggressive screening process when going through reception and during the initial days of Basic Combat Training. Leaders continue to monitor and assess Trainees on a daily basis. Fort Sill continues to conduct reception, training, and integration of future Soldiers. Initial screening at military entry processing stations, during reception and throughout BCT is ensuring that Fort Sill can continue its mission while limiting the impact and spread of COVID-19.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic will continue to collaborate and support the county in tracing where this individual has had contact with others on Fort Sill and will advise those individuals. The Comanche County Health Department continues to take the lead in tracing the contact of COVID-19 exposure outside Fort Sill. Fort Sill will continue to work alongside our local health partners to fight COVID-19.
"Fort Sill remains steadfast on taking the appropriate actions to safeguard our community," said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commander of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. "We ask that our community take this serious and follow the guidance from the Center for Disease Control in practicing good hygiene, social distancing and staying home as much as possible."
For public health tracking purposes, the Trainee is being counted as a positive cases for Comanche County. As of today Fort Sill has two positive cases of COVID-19. Further updates on the status of Fort Sill can be found on the official Fort Sill Facebook page as well as the Fort Sill website.
