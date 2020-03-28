One arrested, two sent to hospital after accident on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person was arrested and two people taken to the hospital after an accident on Kemp Blvd and Maplewood Avenue.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident.
A truck was involved in a hit-and-run accident by Call Field Road and Kemp Blvd. The same truck was later going the wrong way on Kemp Blvd when it hit another car.
The driver and passenger of the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The jaws of life had to be used to free the driver.
The truck driver resisted arrest and was tased by officers. He was arrested under suspicion of DWI and will be taken to the hospital before being transported to the Wichita County Jail.
