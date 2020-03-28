WF City council approve the shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls City council members approved the shelter-in-place order on Friday.
After hours of debate, hearing from medical professionals, business owners, Representative James Frank and the community, the order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday night. One councilor admits that all he needed to hear was the sense of urgency coming from the healthcare professional.
“I’m going to defer to the medical community, you know because I think they know what’s going on," said Councilor At Large Bobby Whiteley. “They have a handle on this. You know, if you watch the news, you can panic. And that’s what we heard today is almost, almost panic.”
On Wednesday, the City Council met and determined that, should they see community spread case, they would put this order place. Though they can’t say for sure if that is the case today, the director of health said things are changing quickly with the spread of the coronavirus and it’s time to pull the trigger.
“The shelter-in-place as it stands right now, it’s not really, in my opinion, a fair document to everybody," Whiteley said. "I want to make sure that we’re fair, but at the same time, doing as much as we can, and flatten the curve, as you heard today.”
Councilors Whiteley and others in the room know the shelter-in-place document is far from perfect and they are already thinking about amendments.
“It’s tough to, you know, we’ve got think of all the businesses in Wichita Falls, 105,000 people, several hundred businesses," said Mayor Stephen Santellana. “We’re not gonna be able to just write it all in one document the first time so I’m telling people, you know, come to us if you think we need to be excluded or included. Let us know.”
In reference to all the debate about who is essential and can still operate, the mayor said to give the city manager a call at (940) 761-7625.
“So, I am telling people, it’s a living document," said Mayor Santellana. “We will change it if we need to come back and amend that document."
