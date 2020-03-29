A few storms are possible tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Tomorrow will be an interesting day as we have a low pressure system developing off the Rocky Mountains and it will bring a small threat for some severe weather. The biggest threat will be for some small hail and damaging winds. I can’t rule out a spin up tornado being possible. However it will be ahead of the cold front, not the warm front. There is a very small window for severe weather to develop. WE are mainly concerned about heavy downpours and maybe some localized flash flooding.