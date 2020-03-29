Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two more cases have been confirmed in Wichita County bringing the total to 28 cases as of Sunday afternoon.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District says that locations the patients have visited are not necessary because the community is at danger every time someone leaves their home, not just at specific locations.
Information from the public health district on the two cases is below:
Case 27
The patient is 30 – 39 and is hospitalized in stable condition. The patient developed symptoms approximately March 17. The patient sought medical care on March 27 and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The patient’s employer and EMS have been notified.
Case 28
The patient is between the ages of 6 and 19 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient had close contact to a previous case.
