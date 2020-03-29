Wichita County confirms 26 cases of COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health district confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
These cases make 26 total positive cases in the county.
Two of the last 11 cases have been identified as community spread, and the district plans to no longer release a list of locations the patients visit while symptomatic.
A full list of details from the district on those 11 cases is below:
Case 16
The patient is 30 – 39 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient began exhibiting symptoms on March 23 and was tested on March 26. The patient’s place of employment has been notified.
Case 17
The patient is 50 – 59 and is at home in isolation recovering. The patient developed symptoms on March 15, went to church that same day and was then tested on March 16. The patient has been home in isolation since their test was administered. The church has been notified.
Case 18
The patient is 50 – 59 and is hospitalized in stable condition. The patient developed symptoms on March 22, worked on March 24 and 25, and visited their medical provider on March 26. The patient’s place of employment has been notified.
Case 19
The patient is 20 – 29 and in isolation at home. The patient had close contact with another positive case.
Case 20
The patient is 70 – 79 and in isolation at home recovering. The patient had close contact with a positive case who they worked with. They developed symptoms on March 23 and were tested on March 26. The patient’s employer has been notified.
Case 21
The patient is 50 - 59 and in isolation at home recovering. The patient had close contact with someone who works with another case. They developed symptoms on March 24 and were tested on March 25.
Case 22
The patient is 30 – 39 and in isolation at home recovering. The patient had close contact with another case. The patient developed symptoms on March 25, was tested on March 26 and remained at home after testing.
Case 23
The patient is 40 - 49 and was hospitalized, but now is home recovering. The patient developed symptoms on March 17 and worked until March 19. The patient had close contact with another positive case. They were hospitalized on March 23 and discharged March 26. The patient’s employer has been notified.
Case 24
The patient is 30 - 39. They developed symptoms on March 25 and visited their medical provider on March 26. They have been at home in isolation since the medical provider visit.
Case 25
The patient is 50 - 59 and is in isolation at home recovering. They had close contact with a work contact to a case.
Case 26
The patient is 50 - 59. They had traveled out of state and developed symptoms on March 16. The patient did go to work and was then tested on March 26. The patient’s place of employment has been notified.
