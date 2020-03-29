Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom issues county wide shelter-in-place order

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom announced a county wide shelter-in-place order at a press conference on the footsteps of the Wichita County Courthouse.
The press conference took place Sunday, March 29. The Order is similar to the one Wichita Falls enacted last Friday.
The order will start Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. After Wichita County Commissioners approve the order.
Cities within Wichita County are allowed to enact stricter guidelines and residents must follow the city’s guidelines when they are inside City Limits.
