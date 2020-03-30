COVID-19: Have questions? Here’s who you can call

March 30, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 5:34 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials with the City of Wichita Falls report the Wichita Falls Police Department is getting a large number of calls with questions related to COVID-19.

Those lines need to be reserved for emergency purposes only, so here is a list of numbers to call if you have any questions regarding COVID-19, the shelter-in-place order or anything about housing, childcare, counseling and substance abuse treatment.

  • For questions about housing, childcare, crisis counseling or substance abuse treatment: Call 211
  • For questions about the shelter-in-place order, call (940) 761-7625 or send an email to covidquestions@wichitafallstx.gov
  • For questions about COVID-19 health: call the Health District Hotline at (940) 761-7909
  • For emergency situations only (a fire, crime, car crashes, medical emergency, etc.): Call 911

