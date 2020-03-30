First day of online learning for WFISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In her five years of teaching for the Wichita Falls ISD, the first day of school after spring break looks a little different for Cheri West.
She met with her first-graders over Google Hangout, as the school district begins its new online learning program: School@Home.
“If I could show you their work, you’d be blown away at what’s already been sent to me,” West explained.
For the next two weeks, students from grades Pre-K through 12th will be able to access assignments for each of their classes on wfisd.net/school@home
“There have not been any hiccups at all,” she said, “it’s been incredible.”
Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said a lot of the district’s success with online learning in this situation is thanks to work started years ago.
For the past five years, the district has been working to transition to more online coursework and digital learning. More teachers have been Google-certified, meaning they’ve been trained in the various tools Google offers in the classroom.
“I think all that planning that went into it has worked out pretty well for us,” said Superintendent Kuhrt.
“We have so many teachers in the district that are google certified, and already know how to do the thing,” added West, “that has been tremendous in this event.”
It’s unknown how long the district will have to use online learning. For now, Superintendent Kuhrt said the plan is for the district to reopen April 13th, but he said transitioning back to a normal classroom isn’t easy.
“You can’t just turn it off and turn it back on again,” he said.
West said until then, she’s confident her students will still get the education they deserve despite not being able to see them in person.
“For now, I don’t have any concerns,” she said, “other than I don’t get to see my kids.”
