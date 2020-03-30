On and off rain, Monday. Strong storms possible Monday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Showers and thunderstorms lead today’s weather headlines. we’ve seen hit-and-miss downpours on the radar this morning since around 2 o’clock, even a few flashes of lightning. It’s cool enough for a light jacket this morning with temperatures in the low in mid-50s. Rain is expected to become widespread across the area by early afternoon with on-and-off downpours through this afternoon. then, we’re going to keep an eye on the radar this evening for what could be isolated thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail. the chance of isolated strong storms will remain with us through midnight.