Office of Wichita County Sheriff to close for 2 weeks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The office of the Wichita County Sheriff in the basement of the Wichita County Courthouse will closed for two weeks.
Sheriff David Duke says it’s due to two separate Deputy Sheriff’s contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Duke says this was not a person that deputies had arrested or had contact with on a call for service, but a family member of one of the deputies who tested positive on Wednesday, March 25.
Because the Sheriff’s Office is in a confined area of the basement, the deputies had close interactions with most of the administrative staff in the front office.
Sheriff Duke contacted the Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District on Saturday and advised her of the situation
The director, Lou Kreidler, said that since the deputies had direct contact with the infected person and had contact with the administrative staff, she recommended the two-week self-quarantine was appropriate for all exposed employees.
Courthouse Security, Patrol Deputies, Civil Division, Training Division, Transport Division and the Jail Division were not affected by this issue and will continue mission essential duties.
