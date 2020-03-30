Senior Spotlight: Archer City softball

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight continues in Archer City where everything was leading up to this year for the Lady Cats softball team.
Coming off a regional final appearance, state was on the mind, But because of COVID-19, they weren’t even able to play their first district home game.
“Went to state my freshman year," Archer City softball senior Victoria Rater said. "I didn’t know if I was going to get to go any other year and this was the year that we could.”
“Like this is what we have all been waiting for since day 1 of practice," Archer City softball senior Vanessa Rater said. "State was our goal and still is because it’s not over until they say it’s over.”
“Everything was starting to click and we are all planning on being to play again and finish our season," Archer City softball senior Kat Hand said.
Although a state title was the ultimate goal, their senior year held some deeper meaning as well.
“I have worked my whole life to represent my town and each one of my teammates,” Archer City softball senior Lindy Reid said. “Knowing I can’t do that my senior year really sucks.”
For the Rater sisters, this year meant one final time to put on the uniform together.
“In the big games, I always hear her cheering for me from shortstop," Victoria Rater said. "Having her right there is awesome. She’s my teammate, she’s my sister, she’s my best friend.”
“We bond really well and we were excited for this year because it was all coming together at the very end," Vanessa Rater said.
But for the four seniors, they have a special bond and it’s that relationship that is helping them support each other in this tough time.
“It really does help a lot when you’re closer and you know each other and you know what they are thinking and what they’re going through," Hand said.
“We always are talking to each other, trying to make something positive out of it," Reid said. "They’ll send me tik toks and make me laugh. They are really good support knowing that I’m not alone in this.”
Until the UIL says otherwise, the Lady Cats field will remain empty and they will be eagerly awaiting that phone call.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.