Two more cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Public Health District

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have confirmed two more Wichita County COVID-19 cases on Monday.
There are now 30 total positive cases in Wichita County.
The Public Health District has also received 370 negative test results, according to the City of Wichita Falls’ website.
More information on the two new cases will be released when the contact tracing investigation has been completed.
