Volunteer with Meals On Wheels tests positive for COVID-19

THE Kitchen – Meals on Wheels has been notified by the Wichita County Health Department that a volunteer has tested positive for the Coronavirus. This person delivered meals recently prior to testing. THE Kitchen has been in contact with each person on the delivery route to explain symptoms and provide information. The Kitchen CEO, Jackie Hamm, says, “We have spoken with each client on the delivery route and will continue to follow-up individually in the coming days” On Friday, March 27th, 14 days of shelf stable meals were delivered to our homebound clients during this Shelter in Place order. None of the 14 meals were affected.